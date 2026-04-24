Georgia drought: First rainfall in weeks returns Saturday and next week. But more is needed

Some much-needed rain will finally arrive this weekend and next week to help with Georgia’s worsening drought conditions. More rainfall though will be needed.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says scattered showers and storms return throughout the day on Saturday. A wetter weather pattern then picks back up on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will take you through the hour-by-hour timeline, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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The last time we saw any measurable rainfall was Easter Sunday morning on April 5. Any measurable rainfall we see over the next week will be crucial.

All of Georgia is experiencing a drought with nearly 70% of the state under an extreme or exceptional drought.

The worsening drought conditions have led to dozens of wildfires throughout the state. The largest wildfires on Pineland Road and Highway 82 in south Georgia have burned over 37,000 acres combined.

Kramlich says for Georgia to start climbing out of the drought, we need about 1.5 times the amount of rainfall we normally receive. That equates to 14-16 inches within a month, 20-22 inches within three months and 30-32 inches within a six-month span.

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