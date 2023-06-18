Georgia DNR: Don’t let Canada Geese frustrate you; do this to get rid of them

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has an important message for residents heading into the summer: don’t let Canada Goose frustrate you.

The department says that the Canada goose ‘thrives in a variety of habitats, including such areas as neighborhood ponds, office complexes, city parks and other developed areas.’

This ability to adapt often leads them to be near people, according to the department.

“Geese go through a molting process in midsummer, where they lose their flight feathers and grow in news ones, so it may seem they are ‘hanging around’ an area longer than usual - especially in late June and early July,” Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist with the WRD Game Management Section said. “This means our offices typically receive an increase in nuisance calls about Canada geese this time of year. But it is not because the geese are trying to frustrate the homeowner, they are just hanging around because they cannot fly right now.”

So, what can you do if you have goose problems?

Usually, geese can be deterred with the use of harassment techniques. But, because geese cannot fly during the molt, these techniques may not work right now.

During this molting season, DNR officials encourage patience

If you continue to experience issues with Canada geese on your property, here are a few tips the Georgia DNR suggests to try:

• Harassment: First, try a variety of harassment techniques (also called hazing), including metallic streamers/tape, noise makers, or even trained herding dogs. These techniques may scare the geese away from your property.

• Chemical Repellents: Repellents can be sprayed on the grass in your yard to deter geese from feeding in treated areas. Most repellents require re-application after mowing or after rain.

•Physical Barriers: Barriers, such as wire or string 12-18 inches above the ground, or heavy vegetation (like cattails), along property lines or the shoreline can deter geese from using your property. This method requires consistency from the property owner and may not always be 100% effective.

•Special Permits to Remove Geese: In cases where the above techniques have been unsuccessful, homeowners who want to reduce or eliminate the goose population on their property can obtain a permit from their local WRD Game Management office (GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact). This permit allows for the legal and lethal removal of the animals. The removal can be done by the homeowner or by a licensed nuisance wildlife trapper (list found at GAdnrle.org/special-permits#nuisance).

Department said it is important to remember that since these geese are a protected species, it is illegal to hunt, kill, sell, purchase or possess Canada geese except according to Georgia’s migratory bird regulations.

For more tips and information about Canada geese, go to GeorgiaWildlife.com (click on “Living With Wildlife” on the home page, and then scroll down and click on “Canada Geese”).

