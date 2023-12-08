Georgia deputy, 2 others hurt after reckless driver crashes into their cars during chase

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A crash and chase involving a reckless driver sent a Georgia deputy and several others to the hospital on Thursday night.

Georgia State Patrol said it all started when Hinesville police received a call about a driver in a Dodge Charger doing reckless stunts at a local car show. An officer tried to stop the driver, who took off onto Ga. 38.

The officer issued a radio call to be on the lookout for the car when a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it. The deputy tried to pull the car over near Old Sunbury Road.

However, the deputy initiated a chase when the driver didn’t stop.

The driver of the Charger eventually lost control and hit a Volkswagen Jetta, which sent the car crashing into a Nissan Armada. GSP said the Armada was also hit by the Charger, which forced it into the deputy’s car.

The deputy and drivers of the Jetta and Armada had to be taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the Charger driver escaped on foot.

GSP said the deputy had serious injuries while the other victims’ conditions are unknown. GSP and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have not released a description of the wanted driver.

