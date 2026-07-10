Georgia DECAL launches new family portal that uses AI chatbot

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) launched a new family portal.

The portal is designed to support Georgia’s families seeking child care or early education services, offering easy access to vital information.

DECAL FAST: Family Access to Services & Tools helps families to find information and connect with early care and education services, tools and resources.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A key feature is CALi, an AI chatbot, which assists families in navigating the portal and quickly locating needed information, providing timely and user-centered support.

“DECAL works continually to make our programs, services and tools easy for families to find and use. DECAL FAST uses cutting edge technology to ensure that families across the state can find the best solutions for their early care and education needs,” DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs stated.

TRENDING STORIES

DECAL staff and DECAL Family Peer Ambassadors tested the portal. This process gathered authentic, user-driven feedback to ensure the portal effectively meets the needs, supports and expectations of the families it serves.

“Their input was a critical part of the design and testing process, providing family voice and ensuring that the portal is accessible to and meets the needs of families across Georgia,” Child and Family Development Outreach Manager Bridget Ratajczak said.

DECAL says the FAST program is ADA compliant, making it accessible for all users, including those who use screen readers or have other vision challenges.

DECAL says the language used within the portal has been simplified and its design ensures easy and intuitive use on mobile devices. All content, with the exception of legal information, is also available in Spanish.

Families can access DECAL FAST through families.decal.ga.gov and via the Families and Find Quality Rated links on the main DECAL website, www.decal.ga.gov.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group