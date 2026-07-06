WSB-TV celebrates 40 years of Family 2 Family

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special program celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Family 2 Family initiative, highlighting decades of service, storytelling, and commitment to the communities of North Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Launched in 1986 during a pivotal time for Atlanta, Family 2 Family was created to explore the issues, values, and challenges facing families, while also giving back to the community. Over four decades, it has grown into one of Georgia’s most impactful community programs and remains a key part of WSB-TV’s mission to make a meaningful difference across the region it serves.

“We began Family 2 Family with a commitment to the issues that matter most, and that commitment is just as strong today as it was forty years ago,” said Marian Pittman, WSB-TV President.

The special takes viewers inside the many ways Family 2 Family connects with the community. It includes primetime specials focused on important issues, the weekly People 2 People program, support for nonprofits through public service airtime, and hands-on outreach that meets real needs.

Viewers will also see the impact of signature efforts like Convoy of Care, which delivers supplies after disasters, Stuff the Bus, which collects school supplies for children in need, and station-led drives that provide coats and other essential items to families across North Georgia. Together, these initiatives reflect the scale and consistency that have made Family 2 Family one of the most meaningful community efforts in Georgia.

This 30-minute show also highlights the strong connection between WSB-TV and the community, and how partnerships with nonprofits help expand that impact across the region.

“Georgians rally and respond to our Family 2 Family initiatives because of the decades of service WSB-TV has invested in this community,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community & Public Affairs at WSB-TV. “From helping families during times of need to supporting the next generation, Family 2 Family continues to reflect WSB-TV’s long-standing commitment to the people and communities it serves.”

WHO: WSB-TV Channel 2

WHAT: CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF FAMILY 2 FAMILY

WHEN: Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now*

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group