Georgia daycare worker charged with forcing siblings to fight one another

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia daycare worker is facing charges after she was accused of forcing a pair of young siblings to physically fight one another.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, deputies in Columbia County were called to a family’s home on Monday evening.

When they arrived, a woman told them that her 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were upset when they came home from daycare and told her that their teacher forced them to fight, the report says.

The report says surveillance video from the daycare showed Riffat Khalil, 37, prompting the two children to fight.

That’s when the video shows the older brother kicking his sister before she places a chair in front of herself. The report says Khalil “forcibly grabs” the 6-year-old and “swing[s] her violently into a chair before shaking her several times.”

After another teacher entered and left the room, the report says video showed Kahlil gesturing for the boy to throw the chair at his sister.

That’s when another teacher removed the young girl from the classroom.

WJBF reported that Kahlil was charged with child cruelty. She has since been released from the Columbia County Jail.

