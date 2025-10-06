Georgia-based bus company expands manufacturing in Macon

MACON, Ga. — IMMI and Blue Bird Corporation, which is based in Georgia, opened a new manufacturing plant in Macon.

The companies said the new facility being open will create 80 new jobs and enhance safety features in school buses.

“For nearly 100 years, Blue Bird has led the way in school bus safety,” John Wyskiel, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new 75,000 square-foot facility will produce school bus seats equipped with three-point seat belts, a safety feature that Blue Bird is pioneering as standard on its buses.

This initiative aims to improve safety for both students and drivers, with additional features like a steering wheel airbag for driver protection, the companies said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Not only do we celebrate safety leadership alongside our partner Blue Bird, we also are thrilled to add 80 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs to middle Georgia,” said Larry Gray, CEO of IMMI.

The introduction of lap-shoulder belts as standard equipment aligns with recommendations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Macon facility, operating under the brand SafeGuard, will manufacture these new “state-of-the-art seats,” contributing to the safety of millions of children who travel on school buses daily.

The companies said demand for IMMI SafeGuard’s lap-shoulder belt seats is expected to rise, potentially leading to more job opportunities in the future.

The state of Illinois recently passed legislation requiring lap-shoulder belts on new school buses, joining eight other states with similar mandates. Blue Bird and IMMI said the trend is expected to continue as more states recognize the importance of seat belts in enhancing school bus safety.

The opening of IMMI’s new plant in Macon not only boosts local employment but also sets a new standard for school bus safety across the United States.

As more states adopt seat belt requirements, IMMI and Blue Bird’s innovations are likely to play a crucial role in protecting student passengers nationwide.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group