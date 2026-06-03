Georgia baseball super regional game times announced

ATHENS, Ga. — The NCAA released the game times for the eight Super Regional series to determine the Men’s College World Series field.

No. 3 Georgia remains the highest ranked team left competing for a trip to Omaha. UGA will host No. 14 national seed Mississippi State in a battle of the Bulldogs at Foley Field.

Here is the complete schedule for the Athens Super Regional:

Game 1: Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m.; Georgia will be the home team

Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m.; Georgia will be the home team Game 2: Sunday, June 7 at 12 p.m.; Mississippi State will be the home team

Sunday, June 7 at 12 p.m.; Mississippi State will be the home team Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 8, TBD; Georgia would be the home team

Tickets are sold out for this weekend’s series.

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BATTLE OF THE BULLDOGS

No. 3 Georgia and No. 14 Mississippi State met for a series in Starkville back in April and again during the SEC Tournament in Hoover. UGA swept all three road games (10-9, 3-1, 8-5 in 10 innings) and won the tournament matchup 5-3.

Georgia hasn’t made the College World Series since 2008 when they finished as the national runner-ups to Fresno State. The Bulldogs only CWS championship came in 1990.

NO TRE PHELPS

Georgia will be without one of its stars for Game 1 on Saturday. Tre Phelps will have to serve a one-game suspension after he was ejected in Sunday’s win over Liberty.

Phelps celebrated his go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and looked toward the Liberty dugout.

Head coach Wes Johnson told reporters that Phelps’ parents were sitting on that side of the field and that Phelps was waving to them. Johnson was also ejected from the game.

TRE PHELPS GIVES GEORGIA THE LEAD AND THEN GETS TOSSED FOR CELEBRATION



WES JOHNSON TOSSED. WOW. pic.twitter.com/kL36K3AVXS — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

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