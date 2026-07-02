Georgia authorities investigating suspected arson in, up to $10K reward for information

A fire on Settle Road has authorities searching for a suspect.

Butts County Fire and Emergency Services is asking any witnesses to come forward if they saw any suspicious activity like an unfamiliar person or vehicle in the area.

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With the help of the Georgia Arson Control Program, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information on the suspected arson is urged to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

You can also reach the Butts County Fire Marshall, Sean Wallace, at 678-236-8119 or swallace@buttscounty.org.

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