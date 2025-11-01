Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks addresses LSU athletic director job rumors

ATHENS, Ga. — The search has begun for a new LSU athletic director after Scott Woodward resigned days after firing football head coach Brian Kelly.

There are several names floating out there to replace Woodward and many have speculated if University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks is on the list.

Brooks grew up in Louisiana and earned his undergraduate degree at LSU. He knows the SEC well.

But Brooks took to X on Friday night to make one thing clear: He’s staying in Athens.

"Georgia fans — with success often comes speculation, but I want to address it directly. I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU, and more importantly, I have no interest in any other job. My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans," Brooks wrote in a X post on Friday night.

Brooks, who earned his graduate degree in sports management from UGA, took over the athletic department in 2021 when Greg McGarity retired. He called it a “dream job” when he got promoted.

Brooks emphasized again that Athens is home and it’s been a honor to be part of the progress that UGA has made.

“The best days for Georgia Athletics are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on the championship standard we’ve established here in Athens,” he wrote. “Let’s go have some fun in Jacksonville! Go Dawgs!”

