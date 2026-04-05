Georgia animal control officers find 3 dogs abandoned in cemetery, save one stuck in drain pipe

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Walker County officials announced three dogs were found abandoned at a cemetery on Monday afternoon. Officials said the dogs were left at the cemetery the night before.

According to Walker county Animal Control, officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who’d seen the dogs at McWilliams Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they found two dogs emaciated, scared and hungry running through the cemetery.

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A third dog was found stuck in a drainage pipe, also emaciated.

After saving the dog from the pipe, she was taken to a veterinarian who found she only weighed 10 pounds.

The three dogs owners were found later on and the dogs were officially surrendered to WCAS.

Officials said charges against the owners were obtained for animal cruelty and abandonment.

Now, the dogs are receiving medical care, food and attention with WCAS.

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