GDOT to shut down traffic lanes on GA-400 to demolish bridge

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — GDOT crews will shut down northbound lanes of traffic on part of Georgia Route 400 starting Friday, June 9, working through the overnight hours to demolish and replace the Kimball Bridge Overpass in Alpharetta.

The demolition effort is expected to have an impact on traffic between Old Milton Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road.

It may be news to many drivers who will be impacted over the weekend, but this project has been impacting neighbors for a while.

Even though the GA-400 road closures are scheduled during the overnight hours, Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins over the phone that drivers should beware.

“We see a lot more traffic,” said neighbor Randy Rowland. “People use this as a cut-through.”

The Kimball Bridge Overpass project began in May and is expected to be completed next year.

Crews are demolishing the existing bridge and replacing it with one that will not only benefit drivers but also walkers, joggers and bikers. The modern overpass will include a multi-use path that connects area sidewalks and trails.

“We ride our bikes or run down this way to get onto the greenway and this whole stretch here has not been great,” said neighbor Tara Mercado.

“There will be people who are going to weekend events and they are going to run into one lane open on GA 400,” Turnbull told Channel 2 Action News.

Turnbull recommends relying on alternate routes like Highway 9 or North Point Parkway.

The northbound lanes between Old Milton Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road on GA-400 will close starting at 9 p.m.

