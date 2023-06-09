Man arrested for $275K worth of drugs during Georgia traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person wandering outside of a Williams Road home.

Deputies arrived on Williams Road around 9:50 p.m. and found a man getting out of an SUV and running away on foot.

Despite their commands to stop, he kept running, deputies said

An HCSO K9 unit was brought in to track him down, and he was captured at about 11:15 p.m. near the original service call location.

Deputies identified him as Michael Gonzalez-Powell, a 30-year-old Gainesville man.

Gonzalez-Powell had a warrant out for his arrest due to a felony probation violation. Deputies say they performed an inventory on the SUV before towing it.

Inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said deputies found hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs.

Investigators with the Special Investigation Unit found what they believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, and obtained warrants for Gonzalez-Powell’s arrest, charging him with trafficking each drug.

Deputies seized 800 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of meth, worth $275,000 in street value, according to HCSO.

The case is still under investigation by the SIU. The sheriff’s office says more charges are pending.

Gonzalez-Powell remains in custody without bond, according to deputies.

