Georgia town named one of the best in the U.S. to visit on summer break

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Looking for a quick getaway this summer? A Georgia town less than an hour from Atlanta has been named one of the best small towns in the U.S. for a summer vacation.

Travel and Leisure compiled the list of the top 15 small towns to spend summer break in 2022.

Adairsville, Georgia, a town of less than 5,000 people about an hour north of metro Atlanta, made the list.

Travel and Leisure touted the town’s antiques, restaurants and proximity to Barnsley Resort, a “paradise for outdoor enthusiasts” as big draws.

Barnsley Resort offers 3,000 acres of wilderness with activities like horseback riding, axe throwing, archery, UTV riding, hiking and biking, water activities, golf and more.

“When you need a break from the dog days of summer in the Peach State, scope out the antiques and gifts at the 1902 Stock Exchange & Public Square Opera House , followed by lunch and a slice of hummingbird cake at Maggie Mae’s Tea Room ,” Travel and Leisure advised.

The travel site also recommended the Savoy Automobile Museum, which has exhibits of Art Deco cars, racing cars, and woodie wagons.

The other towns to make it on the (unordered) list?

Narrowsburg, New York

Coronado, California

Buckeye Lake, Ohio

Addison, Texas

Traveler’s Rest, South Carolina

Bardstown, Kentucky

Abilene, Kansas

St. Michaels, Maryland

Dewey Beach, Delaware

Sheridan, Wyoming

Herman, Missouri

New Paltz, New York

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

McCall, Idaho

