Police issue warrants for teen boy after carnival shooting that injured 2 girls at North Point Mall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said warrants have been issued for a teenage boy they say shot two teenage girls at a mall carnival Wednesday night.

Police said they now believe the shooting was accidental.

The two girls, who are 15 and 18, were shot at the carnival at North Point Mall. They are both stable.

The juvenile, who is not being identified because he is a minor, is wanted on charges of second degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

Police said the boy and the two victims knew each other, and they consider the shooting to be an isolated incident.

“We would like to thank the residents of Alpharetta for your patience and confidence as our police officers and detectives continue their investigation and ultimately arrest the suspect,” police said.

The girls who were shot have not been identified.

