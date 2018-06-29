0 GDOT has traffic relief plan for GA-400

ATLANTA - It’s one of the metro’s slowest commutes, but money is now in the bank to beef up GA-400.

"State Route 400 is one of the state's most congested corridors that we have,” said GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry.

McMurry said 230,000 cars a day are on the road, and some feel there aren’t enough lanes to hold them, but help has arrived.

"Georgia is going to get $184 million!" At a Friday gathering, a stone’s throw from the road, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the largest federal highway grant ever awarded.

A down payment of sorts on a $1.8 billion plan to build four new express lanes covering 17 miles from the perimeter north to Forsyth County.

"Moms and dads will be able to make it to their child's baseball game---get to that recital---without having to take off a half day from work,” U.S. Rep. Karen Handel said.

Officials said the toll lanes should be built within six years.

They said the end result will reduce delays on the highway by 19,000 hours each day.

"What does that mean? It means getting 20 to 25 minutes of your life back as you commute on this corridor,” Commissioner McMurry said.

