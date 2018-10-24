GBI searching for missing 'college age' woman in Athens seen coaxed into car

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke Police Department are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in downtown Athens.
The "college age" woman was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday being coaxed into a black Nissan Sentra. That car then left traveling east on Broad Street and was last seen in the area of Boulevard and Chase Street.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is on her way to Athens to get more details from police.
The GBI says they believe the woman is in her late teens are early twenties. Police are asking everyone in the UGA community to report any information as soon as possible.
We're working to learn more about the circumstances around the woman's disappearance for Channel 2 Action News
Heading to Athens to speak with @GBI_GA @NMilesGBIPIO on this case. I’ll tweet as soon as I get there. We are still roughly and hour out. pic.twitter.com/oyLtaJQCZn— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 24, 2018
Anyone with information about the female should contact the ACCPD at 706-546-5900.
Media Advisory - Joint Press Release pic.twitter.com/3Fq6I6rYjH— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 24, 2018
