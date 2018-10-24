  • GBI searching for missing 'college age' woman in Athens seen coaxed into car

    ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke Police Department are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in downtown Athens.

    The "college age" woman was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday being coaxed into a black Nissan Sentra. That car then left traveling east on Broad Street and was last seen in the area of Boulevard and Chase Street.

    The GBI says they believe the woman is in her late teens are early twenties. Police are asking everyone in the UGA community to report any information as soon as possible. 

    Anyone with information about the female should contact the ACCPD at 706-546-5900.  

