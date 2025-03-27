GBI makes arrest in death of 19-year-old in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — In early March, Hazlehurst police requested members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation help determine what happened to cause the death of a 19-year-old at a gas station.

The GBI said Hazlehurst officers had responded to a Circle K after reports of a shooting on March 10.

When they got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Gary Ryals with a gunshot wound.

The GBI said Ryals was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A few days later, on March 14, police asked for help from the GBI.

Now, 21-year-old Ronald Dykes is in custody and faces a voluntary manslaughter charge for Ryals’ death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at 912-375-6688 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglasville at 912-389-4103.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group