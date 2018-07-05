GBI investigating shooting that leaves 1 person dead, 3 injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Arcade Police Department in Jackson County with a domestic related shooting incident.
We've learned one person was killed and three adults were shot on Wednesday night.
Channel 2 has a crew headed to the scene to speak with investigators. Updates on this developing story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and wsbtv.com.
