Floyd County police shoot man while serving warrant, GBI investigating

    FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is sending agents to investigate a police shooting in Floyd County.

    The Floyd County Police Department said the Metro Drug Taskforce and SWAT team were serving a warrant at 1933 Kingston Highway when someone opened fire on then around 6:30 a.m. 

    Officials said officers returned fire and one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  

