Floyd County police shoot man while serving warrant, GBI investigating

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is sending agents to investigate a police shooting in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Police Department said the Metro Drug Taskforce and SWAT team were serving a warrant at 1933 Kingston Highway when someone opened fire on then around 6:30 a.m.
Officials said officers returned fire and one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
We're working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
The GBI has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Floyd County. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/kt0MgFpdlg— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 23, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}