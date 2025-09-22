2 killed in shooting; GBI investigating

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of two men found at an apartment complex in southeast Georgia.

Agents were called in to help investigate by the Richmond Hill Police Department on Sept. 20.

GBI said agents are investigating the death of Umar Haqq, 19, and James Wallace, 18, after officers found both dead with gunshot wounds on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GBI, both were found at the Ashton Apartment Complex on Harris Trail Road.

A third person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, GBI said.

Haqq and Wallace’s remains were taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Richmond police at 912-756-5645 or the GBI in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group