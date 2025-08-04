GBI investigates officer shooting where suspect set shed on fire, 1 man injured

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Warner Robins on Sunday. During the incident, the suspect set a shed on fire.

One man was injured during the incident, the GBI said.

The incident happened early Sunday morning when Warner Robins police responded to a domestic violence call on Louis Street.

When they got there, officers encountered Jesus Chavez-Ledesma, who was armed and involved in the domestic incident, according to the GBI.

Chavez-Ledesma, 46, opened fire at the officers, then barricaded himself inside a small storage shed behind the house.

GBI said during the standoff, Chavez-Ledesma set the shed on fire and kept shooting at police.

In response, an officer fired back, hitting Chavez-Ledesma.

He was subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries, according to the GBI.

Warner Robins Fire units were able to put out the fire. No officers were injured during the incident.

