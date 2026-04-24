GBI: Former Georgia assistant police chief accused of felony theft

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A former assistant police chief has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is accused of taking money from the evidence room.

GBI arrested Justin Ferguson, 41, of Clarkesville, the former assistant chief of the Baldwin Police Department.

He is charged with felony theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

GBI said the investigation began April 7, when Baldwin PD called them to investigate missing money from the evidence room.

Investigators say Ferguson was the primary person in charge of the evidence room and was responsible for the money disappearing.

Ferguson was arrested April 24 and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said he was released on a $4,000 bond.

The investigation is active, and anyone with tips is encouraged to reach out to GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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