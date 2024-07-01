Gas prices in Georgia increase ahead of Fourth of July

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia have ticked up ahead of the Fourth of July later this week.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $3.31 per gallon of regular, unleaded gas, according to data from AAA.

Monday’s state average is five cents more than a week ago and nine cents more than this time last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On average, it costs drivers $49.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“The summer season has officially ignited, and just like the mercury rising in the thermometer, gas prices are increasing too,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The increase in crude oil prices continues to be the major culprit for the escalation at the pump. Over 2 million Georgians are anticipated to hit the road for the July 4th holiday. Increased demand may also influence an uptick in prices this week.”

The most expensive Georgia markets are Savannah ($3.39), Atlanta ($3.34) and Gainesville ($3,29). While the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome ($3.22), Dalton ($3.20) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.15).

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Beginning July 1, Georgia drivers caught in illegal street racing will face serious penalties

©2024 Cox Media Group