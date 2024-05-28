GA woman arrested for financial fraud, exploiting disabled adults

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Bainbridge woman accused of exploiting and intimidating disabled adults and committing financial transaction fraud.

Bainbridge Public Safety requested the agency investigate LaShanda Johnson after receiving multiple complaints at Johnson’s Personal Care Home and Johnson’s Private Care Home, located on Hall Street.

The GBI was asked to help investigate on March 21, and a day later Johnson was arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI said the investigation showed that “Johnson was allegedly illegally using the finances of some of the residents staying in her homes on Hall Street. Johnson was in the Decatur County Jail on unrelated charges when she was served with arrest warrants and booked.”

Johnson was charged with 10 counts of financial transaction fraud and two counts of exploiting and intimidating disabled adults, according to the GBI.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional records from the Decatur County Jail show Johnson was also charged with probation violation involving perjury and multiple counts of transmitting nude or sexually explicit materials.

The case remains active and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Thomasville GBI Investigative Office at 229-225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police, SWAT team at active standoff outside northwest Atlanta home

©2024 Cox Media Group