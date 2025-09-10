GA woman accused of setting house on fire after husband reported missing

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A middle Georgia woman is being accused of setting a house on fire on Tuesday.

A Jones County deputy responded to a house fire and noticed Amanda Drye trying to leave as he arrived.

Officials say she admitted that she spread an accelerant and set the home on fire on purpose. She was arrested and is being held without bond on an arson charge.

Deputies say the fire came just a few days after her estranged husband, William James Drye, was reported missing. His family says they last saw him on Sunday.

Investigators have not connected his disappearance and the fire to one another.

