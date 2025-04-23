Second case of ‘zombie deer disease’ confirmed in GA

GEORGIA — Georgia wildlife officials confirmed a second deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the first “zombie deer disease” case in Lanier County back in January.

On Tuesday, officials said a 4-and-a-half-year-old deer found in Berrien County tested positive.

Officials said the locations where both deer were found are approximately 400 yards apart.

Chronic Wasting Disease, more commonly called “zombie deer disease,” is deadly to deer, elk, and moose.

There are no treatments for the disease.

While there’s no reported case of a human contracting disease from infected deer, like Mad Cow Disease, it can’t be completely ruled out.

“I want to assure our hunters that deer hunting will continue to thrive in Georgia, despite this current discovery,” Walter Rabon, Commissioner of the Georgia DNR said in January after the first positive case was discovered. “Working together with our hunters and all Georgians, we will manage CWD and maintain healthy deer herds.”

Health officials warn that people should not eat venison from an infected deer.

For more information about Georgia’s CWD Response Plan, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/cwd.

