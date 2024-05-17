GA Republicans expected to try and woo Black voters as polls show softening support for Biden

COLUMBUS, Ga. — New polling suggests President Joe Biden’s support among Black men is softening ahead of his visit to Georgia.

Republicans told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that they plan to try and take advantage of that in November.

Polls still show Biden has overwhelming support within the Black community as a whole, but they also show that support is softer among Black men than in years past.

But before state Republicans can try and go after those voters, they have to reunite their own party.

Some 1,500 Georgia Republicans are gathering in Columbus this weekend for the state GOP convention.

While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be there, among those not attending is the state’s top Republican – Gov. Brian Kemp.

There remains a rift between the Georgia GOP and the Kemp camp. State GOP Chair Josh McKoon said he thinks that rift is getting smaller.

“I’ve seen a lot of coming together really since March. You know, people are hungry to get involved in the campaign to get a Republican president elected,” McKoon told Elliot.

With Biden coming to Georgia this weekend, it once again reinforces that Georgia is a battleground state.

Biden will meet with Black voters before his commencement speech at Morehouse’s graduation. Polls show a softening of support for Biden among Black male voters.

“I’m confident Georgia will return to the red column,” said Camilla Moore, a Republican delegate from the City of South Fulton.

She thinks the GOP will try to go after those Black voters who may be souring on Biden.

“They just agree with Conservative policies in terms of being able to have your own business and be self-sufficient,” Moore said.

McKoon believes the poll numbers show they have an opportunity.

“It’s not surprising that we’re seeing that softness in the Black support, and I think you’ll see Donald Trump going right after it,” McKoon said.

Georgia Democrats sent Elliot a statement Friday, saying:

“It’s hard to imagine what Georgia Republicans are celebrating at their State Convention given all they’ve done this election cycle is burn $1.8 million on legal fees for their election-denying VIPs. Meanwhile, Democrats are campaigning with staff on the ground, airing paid media ads, and running on President Biden’s record of investing $23 billion to create 30,000 new jobs in Georgia.”

