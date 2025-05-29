GA police dept. mourns sergeant’s loss

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Waynesboro police announced the death of Sgt. Jose Colon Wednesday morning.

Colon died after an extended health issue, the department said via social media.

He had served on the police force for the city south of Augusta since 2018, working his way up from patrol officer to sergeant.

As a sergeant, he served as shift supervisor, evidence custodian, armorer and fleet manager.

Colon was also an Army veteran, having served during the Gulf War.

Waynesboro police described Colon as “a true hero who dedicated his life to serving both our country and our community.”

The department said he will be missed by his colleagues and asked for the public to keep his family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you for your service, Sergeant Colon. We’ll take it from here,” Waynesboro police said.

