GA mom, former cheerleader charged with hiring hitman to kill ex-NFL husband granted bail

BAHAMAS — A Georgia mother accused of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband while they were in the Bahamas is expected to return to the U.S.

Lindsay Shiver was granted a $100,000 bail and is expected to be released on Thursday.

In 2023, she was arrested alongside her then-boyfriend Terrence Bethel. The couple was accused of plotting with Bethel’s friend, Faron Newbold, to kill her husband, Robert Shiver.

The couple were in the middle of a contentious divorce. Police body camera footage from July 2023 captured an argument outside their home shortly before their trip to the Bahamas.

The Shivers met as a cheerleader and football player at Auburn University. Robert Shiver went on to have a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, leading the case to national attention.

Back in October, a judge revoked the bail for Lindsay Shiver and one of her alleged accomplices after they spoke to “Good Morning America” about their case.

The judge also cited Shiver’s location for revoking her bond. Shiver was allowed to return to the U.S. if she stayed at her parents’ home in Alabama and if she agreed to not step foot in Georgia unless it was for a divorce hearing.

However, Shiver left Alabama “multiple times without prior notification or approval from the court,” according to court documents.

Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Newbold have all pleaded not guilty to their charges. The trial is scheduled for sometime this year.

