Man walked into Walmart ‘aggressively waving’ gun, police said. Now, he’ll be in prison for 7 years

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man who deputies said walked into a Walmart store and waved a gun at customers inside learned his fate on Monday.
On August 17, 2021, Bibb County deputies were called to the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon, about a man, identified as Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, aggressively waving a gun at people who approached him inside the store.
Deputies said due to Oliver-Smith’s criminal history, officers knew him, and he was found at a nearby motel.
When Bibb authorities arrived at the motel room, they found Oliver-Smith inside his hotel room, along with two guns that were hidden inside the toilet bowl tank.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, one of the guns, a Jennings Firearms Bryco .380, looked identical to the one in the photo provided by Walmart.
Officials said Oliver-Smith has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage. It’s also illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.
“Selma Oliver-Smith’s arrest, conviction, and sentencing shows that the justice system will not tolerate dangerous career criminals using a firearm to menace innocent shoppers in a busy Walmart,” said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.
He was convicted on April 11 of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial.
Oliver-Smith was sentenced to serve seven years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
