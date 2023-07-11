Cobb man who vanished 10 days ago identified as man found dead in car in Kroger parking lot

ATLANTA — A Kennesaw man who vanished 10 days ago was found dead in his car in a Kroger parking lot miles away, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to Hasith Nawarathne’s devastated family on Tuesday.

Police found Nawarathne’s body in a Kroger parking lot off Cascade Road on Sunday.

Family members said the last time they heard from him was on July 2 as he traveled to Atlanta.

Family members said they knew something was wrong when Hawarathne was a no-show at work and his daily calls to family stopped.

“It’s terrible how we found him. It’s heartbreaking,” his nephew, Nimantha Herath, said. “The whole family is distraught with this.”

