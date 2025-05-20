GA man wanted for child molestation

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for child molestation.

Tommy Myers is facing several felonies, including cruelty to children in the first degree, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and child molestation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks residents not to approach Myers, but instead call 911 immediately.

“Let’s work together to get him off the streets and into custody,” the PCSO said.

