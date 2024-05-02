GA. man charged with murder in connection to fentanyl overdose

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been charged in connection to the fentanyl overdose of another man.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Travion Lorenzo Veal from Macon with the overdose death of 34-year-old Joshua Owen Negri.

It is unclear when this overdose occurred.

Veal is being held in Bibb County Jail without bond.

He was already in jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

