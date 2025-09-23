GA man accused of hitting child in the face with T-ball bat

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after deputies said he used a bat as a weapon to harm a child physically.

Floyd County authorities said the incident occurred at an apartment on Dodd Boulevard last Thursday.

According to officials, Larry Anthony, 38, of Rome, used a pink T-ball bat as a weapon and hit a child in the face.

Anthony was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

On Sunday, he was released on a $10,100 bond under the condition to stay away from the child.

Authorities did not release the child’s age or the relationship between Anthony and the child.

