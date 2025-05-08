GA fishers keep setting records catching spotted sunfish

SOUTH GEORGIA — Georgia fishers have been breaking records lately when it comes to catching spotted sunfish.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted photos of Josh Forsythe of Homerville and his record-breaking 13-oz, nine-inch spotted sunfish that he caught in the Suwannee River on Monday.

It’s the third time in less than a year that a new spotted sunfish record has been set.

The streak started in June with a 12-oz fish in the Ogeechee River.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That was tied last month with another 12-ouncer pulled from the Suwannee River.

Officials say most spotted sunfish average around 8 oz. or less and are found in the Ocmulgee, Oconee, Altamaha, Ogeechee, Ochlockonee, Suwanee, St. Mary’s, Satilla, and Savannah River basins.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group