GA deputies smell marijuana during traffic stop, find meth instead

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Monroe County ended with deputies seizing a bag of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, deputies stopped a vehicle in Forsyth, Georgia. Inside the vehicle were two people from Bibb County.

When interviewed by deputies, one of the people in the vehicle admitted to having drugs inside the car earlier that day.

Deputies noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After they searched it, deputies found 27.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Jamie Thomas, 33, of Macon, was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail without bond.

