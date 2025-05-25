GA deputies pull over car for window tint violation. What they found inside led to an arrest

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he had more than a window tint violation.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Crisp County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of 22nd Avenue and 9th Street due to a possible window tint violation.

Deputies made contact with the driver, Javin Olds, 32, of Centerville, Ga.

According to the sheriff’s office, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the car, and deputies noticed that Olds’ seatbelt was improperly buckled behind his back.

Authorities said they searched Olds’ car and found a large bag containing several smaller bags of marijuana, a loaded handgun, a pill bottle without a label containing white and orange pills, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Olds was arrested and charged with

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm/knife during a crime

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Two counts of drugs not in the original container

Window tint violation

Seatbelt violation

He was booked into the Crisp County Jail.

