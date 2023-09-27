Ga. city fires golf course superintendent after learning he hired someone to kill his brother

RINCON, Ga, — The golf course superintendent of one Georgia town has been fired after his criminal history came to light.

WJCL-TV reported that more than a decade ago, Jim Roy Watkins Jr. tried paying someone $100,000 to kill his brother. The two had reportedly been fighting over their parents’ $20 million estate.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Watkins served less than two years of a six-year sentence and was released in June 2016.

In June 2022, Watkins was named Golf Superintendent for the City of Rincon.

Golf superintendents manage and maintain golf courses, according to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

Through an open records request, a concerned citizen found out about Watkins’ history and confronted the city council.

City officials released a statement to WJCL-TV confirming Watkins’ termination that read,

“Effective immediately, the City of Rincon has terminated their affiliation with Mr. Jim Watkins, who was an independent contractor serving as the city’s golf course superintendent.

‘We have taken swift and immediate action to address the city’s liability as soon as we were able to confirm the allegations regarding the background of Mr. Watkins,’ says City manager Jonathan Lynn.

This action came about following recently being made aware of Mr. Watkins’ criminal history during a city council meeting by a citizen who was discussing background check polices for the city. A subsequent workshop to discuss the city’s policy was held the following Tuesday. The city is working to finalize their updated policy on background checks for anyone associated with the city.”

