‘You were told not to:’ DUI suspect speeds off after being warned not to drive in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — One driver took the risk after metro Atlanta officers gave him a chance to not drive, even after possibly being drunk behind the wheel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Sunday, around 1:30 a.m. when Johns Creek Ofc. Knoll knocked on a car window trying to wake up a driver, who appeared to be slumped over and sleeping.

Moments later, Knoll was able to awaken the driver, identified as Asa Matteson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said Knock wanted to make sure Matteson was okay and told him not to drive.

“I’m perfectly fine with you sitting here because it’s chilly, but don’t put that car in drive,” Knoll told Matteson.

When the officer stood behind the car, Matteson drove away, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Minutes later, officers conducted a traffic stop on Matteson. Officers were able to get him to stop.

“You were told not to drive, my man, " Knoll said.

He was arrested and charged with DUI.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Audit shows a $750 million moving ATL project behind schedule

©2023 Cox Media Group