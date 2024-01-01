Woman killed after being hit by vehicle, thrown off I-20 overpass identified

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 20 near Fulton Industrial Blvd is partially shut down after officials say a woman was hit and thrown off an overpass.

Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News on Monday, just before 5 a.m., officers received reports of a person hit by a car on Interstate 20 eastbound before Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

According to the investigation, a woman was standing on the side of the interstate and was hit by a car while her car was being loaded onto a tow truck.

Officials confirmed the woman was thrown off of the overpass into a wooded area on the east bank of the Chattahoochee River.

Police confirmed that the woman was killed.

She’s been identified as 43-year-old Melody Coburn. According to her social media profiles, Coburn worked in the fitness industry.

Authorities at the scene told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that two passengers in the vehicle that hit the woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions and identities have not been released.

Gehlbach talked to Alyssa Hunter, whose mother was driving to work just before 5 a.m. when the driver of another sedan first hit the back of her mom’s orange Nissan, sending her spinning, before losing control, slamming into the wall and the other car on the shoulder.

“After the other car hit her, she spun four to five times,” Hunter said. “She said she turned the wheel because she almost ran into the median. She turned the wheel and landed right here.”

Hunter’s mother and the tow truck driver escaped with only minor injuries.

Hunter wondered if the driver who started the chain-reaction crash was under the influence. It’s unclear what charges the driver is facing, if any.

The crash remains under investigation.

