Woman accused of abusing 87-year-old in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman is facing multiple charges after a police investigation into elder abuse in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs detectives arrested Jeanine Pullins on Thursday, following an investigation into allegations of abuse in the 1900 block of Huntingdon Chase.

Pullins is charged with four counts of elder abuse or neglect and two counts of battery against a person over the age of 65.

Police say the victim, an 87-year-old, suffered injuries during the incident and received medical treatment.

Pullins was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The police department said the investigation involved assistance from Adult Protective Services and Fulton County Animal Control.

“Sandy Springs Police remain committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community,” the department said.

SSPD encourages anyone who sees concerning behavior to report it to the police.

