WATCH: Police deploy grappler during traffic stop on busy Sandy Springs road

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A traffic stop on a busy Sandy Springs road led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A traffic stop on a busy Sandy Springs road led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to police.

Police said members of the Street Crimes Unit located Caden Dean Armiger on June 4. Authorities said Armiger was wanted on four felony warrants.

During the traffic stop along Roswell Road, officers deployed a Grappler Police Bumper, a device that attaches to a vehicle’s back tire and allows officers to bring a vehicle to a stop.

According to police, the grappler was used to secure the truck and eliminate the possibility of a chase.

Armiger was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

According to jail records, he’s charged with two counts of property damage, two counts of interference with government property and three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Police did not release additional details about the felony warrants.

The investigation remains ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group