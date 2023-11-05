Watch out for the splash zone! Delivery driver crashes into fire hydrant, Fulton crews investigating

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews continue to repair a fire hydrant after officials say a delivery vehicle crashed into it.

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officials said early Saturday, crews received reports of a crash on North Point Parkway involving a fire hydrant.

After they arrived, crews quickly worked to turn off the water supply to the hydrant.

According to the investigation, the hydrant was hit by a delivery vehicle passing through the area.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to crash.

It is unclear when repairs will be completed.

