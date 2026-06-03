VIDEO: PepperBall used after driver refuses to exit vehicle following chase on GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver is facing charges after authorities say he led law enforcement on a chase in Sandy Springs.

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According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop following a vehicle chase on April 3 along Georgia 400 near Roberts Drive.

Police said Sandy Springs officers arrived after the pursued vehicle had already come to a stop.

Authorities said the driver, identified as Brian K. Johnson, repeatedly refused commands to exit the vehicle.

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After multiple attempts to get the Johnson to comply, officers deployed PepperBall rounds, a less-lethal compliance tool, according to police.

Johnson then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The Georgia State Patrol charged Johnson with felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, as well as driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the initial chase.

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