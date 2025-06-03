Union City town homes burn in fire at Oakley Commons Boulevard

Several Union City townhomes burned in a fire on Monday evening.

According to the Union City Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire reported at 5380 Oakley Commons Boulevard soon after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, along with crews from Fairburn Fire and the City of South Fulton Fire departments, they found heavy smoke and fire.

As crews worked to put out the flames, a second alarm was called but later canceled.

"Multiple residences were damaged by fire, while others were affected by smoke. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though one firefighter from City of South Fulton was evaluated by Grady EMS and later released," Union City fire officials said in a statement.

The American Red Cross was called to help displaced residents and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

