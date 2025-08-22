‘U won’t see yo bday:’ Woman says breaking up with boyfriend sent him into a violent rage

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County woman who was the victim of domestic violence for years says breaking up with her then-boyfriend led to her being threatened and attacked.

Ring doorbell footage captured Christopher Lewis Anderson shooting up and firebombing her home.

“I’m still trying to move forward with my life,” Shanith Todd told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Todd says she believes that breaking up with Anderson in 2021 sent him into a violent rage.

Video captured men shooting her home and an attempt at firebombing it with Molotov cocktails that same night while she and her 15-year-old daughter were sleeping. Todd says she put out one of the fires started by the Molotov cocktails.

A few days later, an arson fire gutted the home and destroyed nearly all her possessions.

During his recent trial, prosecutors showed Ring camera video of Anderson trying to rip out the camera.

A few days later, he texted Todd, “U won’t see yo bday,” referencing her birthday that was just a few weeks away.

“I felt like my life was in danger. I need to do something,” Todd said. “I just started praying to the Lord like, ‘Please save me. Please save us.’ I was just praying.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says this case is one of many that highlight an epidemic of domestic violence in the post-pandemic world.

“The time that victims are in the most danger is when they are leaving,” she said. “This case is a perfect example of that.”

Anderson was ultimately sentenced as a recidivist in part because of a 2006 arson conviction for setting another ex-girlfriend’s bed on fire.

A 2006 police report indicated Anderson texted someone, “if I were you I would keep that hoe from where you stay because she would get all of yall murdered.”

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Public Defender’s Office says they “zealously represented Mr. Anderson at trial, and though we did not prevail, we will continue to fight for him in navigating the post-trial level processes.”

A motion for a new trial has already been filed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group