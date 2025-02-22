Traffic stop leads to the arrest of 2 men after shooting in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police say they have arrested two men in a shooting that occurred Friday evening.
Police say around 4:15 p.m., they responded to the area of Bayrose Circle in East Point for a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found two suspects who fit the description witnesses gave police who were involved in the alleged shooting.
Officers performed a traffic stop and recovered several weapons inside the vehicle they stopped.
The victim was found on 166 Eastbound in an Atlanta Police Department area. They were taken to Grady; however, the condition of the victim is unknown.
Police say the investigation remains active.
