Severe thunderstorms affect Cobb, Douglas, Fulton counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Cobb County, Northeastern Douglas County, and Central Fulton County until 5:15 p.m.

At 4:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Mableton moving east at 10 mph.

Affected areas could experience wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Impacted areas include: Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Austell, Lithia Springs, Fair Oaks, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Vinings, Bankhead, Six Flags Over Georgia, Bolton, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, and Mableton.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot 6 times stopping customer from groping woman is now recovering at home Surveillance video shows an unruly restaurant customer open fire Jose Nieto, 28. He was shot six times.

©2022 Cox Media Group