Severe thunderstorms affect Cobb, Douglas, Fulton counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Cobb County, Northeastern Douglas County, and Central Fulton County until 5:15 p.m.
At 4:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Mableton moving east at 10 mph.
Affected areas could experience wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.
Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.
Impacted areas include: Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Austell, Lithia Springs, Fair Oaks, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Vinings, Bankhead, Six Flags Over Georgia, Bolton, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, and Mableton.
