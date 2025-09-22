Sandy Springs officer hospitalized in crash involving suspected DUI motorcyclist

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A police officer was seriously injured Saturday night after being hit by a motorcycle on Georgia 400 in Sandy Springs.

The officer was investigating a previous crash when the motorcycle, driven by Riad Ahmed at over 100 mph, hit him.

“The officer and suspect are very fortunate that they didn’t receive worse injuries,” said Sgt. Leon Millholland of the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police found an open alcohol container on Ahmed’s motorcycle, though his blood alcohol content has not been released.

Both Ahmed and the injured officer are being treated at the hospital, where tests were conducted.

The officer underwent surgery for two broken legs and has been with the force for about a year.

Sandy Springs police officers expressed gratitude that their colleague wasn’t critically injured in the crash.

“The debris field was horrific,” Millholland said.

Ahmed faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

